Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Slows down Leafs in loss
Mrazek came on in relief of Jimmy Howard, stopping 19 of 21 shots in a 6-3 Wednesday loss to Toronto.
Mrazek gave up a goal on the first shot he faced, but he bounced back after that and gave the Red Wings a chance. However, the hole was already too deep. His play was encouraging for Detroit, but he'll still back up Howard for now.
More News
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Allows three goals in victory•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Between pipes Friday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Stops 29 shots in loss•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Will make first start Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Wheels fall off in second preseason appearance•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Unimpressive in preseason outing•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...