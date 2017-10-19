Mrazek came on in relief of Jimmy Howard, stopping 19 of 21 shots in a 6-3 Wednesday loss to Toronto.

Mrazek gave up a goal on the first shot he faced, but he bounced back after that and gave the Red Wings a chance. However, the hole was already too deep. His play was encouraging for Detroit, but he'll still back up Howard for now.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories