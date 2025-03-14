Mrazek will guard the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Friday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Mrazek won his Red Wings debut, stopping 23 of 26 shots versus the Sabres on Wednesday. The Red Wings are carrying three goalies, with Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon also in the mix, but it looks like head coach Todd McLellan may be taking a win-and-stay-in approach to the crease. This will be a tough matchup for Mrazek, as the Hurricanes have won five straight games while scoring 15 times in that span.