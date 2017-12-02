Mrazek will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Canadiens, Red Wings radio broadcaster Ken Kal reports.

Mrazek has struggled in limited action this season, posting a 2-3-1 record while registering a 3.19 GAA and .901 save percentage in eight appearances. The 25-year-old netminder will look to right the ship and pick up his third victory of the campaign Saturday in a favorable road matchup with a Canadiens club that's only averaging 2.29 goals per game at home this campaign, 29th in the NHL.