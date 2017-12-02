Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Starting Saturday in Montreal
Mrazek will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Canadiens, Red Wings radio broadcaster Ken Kal reports.
Mrazek has struggled in limited action this season, posting a 2-3-1 record while registering a 3.19 GAA and .901 save percentage in eight appearances. The 25-year-old netminder will look to right the ship and pick up his third victory of the campaign Saturday in a favorable road matchup with a Canadiens club that's only averaging 2.29 goals per game at home this campaign, 29th in the NHL.
