Mrazek stepped in for a struggling Jimmy Howard against the Blackhawks on Thursday. He played 48:56, and made 17 saves on 18 shots.

After a lengthy stretch of not playing, Mrazek has seen more action recently. The Czech has earned the opportunity, as he did post back-to-back shutouts this month. However, despite all this Mrazek still has a 3.01 GAA on the season.