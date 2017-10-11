Mrazek saved 29 of 32 shots during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Dallas.

This was a tough road start for Mrazek, as the Stars lost consecutive games to start the campaign despite owning an admirable offense. The 25-year-old netminder was outplayed by Jimmy Howard -- when healthy -- last year, and Howard has won both of his starts this season. As a result, Mrazek is probably the clear No. 2 at this point, and it might not be close to a 50-50 timeshare if he continues to be outdone by his veteran counterpart.