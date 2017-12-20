Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Stops 34 shots in win
Mrazek saved 34 of 37 shots during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.
Mrazek's last win came Nov. 5 against Edmonton, and the Czech netminder's .892 save percentage and 3.64 GAA further affirm his limited fantasy potential. There has been little resemblance of the goalie who shined during the 2015-16 campaign through the past two seasons, which makes Mrazek a high-risk option until he strings together a stretch of strong starts.
More News
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's match•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Gives up two in relief•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Blasted for five goals in Montreal•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Starting Saturday in Montreal•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Returns to bench Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Forced from game because of concussion protocol•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...