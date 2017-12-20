Mrazek saved 34 of 37 shots during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Mrazek's last win came Nov. 5 against Edmonton, and the Czech netminder's .892 save percentage and 3.64 GAA further affirm his limited fantasy potential. There has been little resemblance of the goalie who shined during the 2015-16 campaign through the past two seasons, which makes Mrazek a high-risk option until he strings together a stretch of strong starts.