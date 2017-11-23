Mrazek stopped five of nine shots in relief of Jimmy Howard during Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Red Wings.

The 25-year-old netminder did not fare much better than Howard, but the door is open for the Czech to increase his workload following a pair of dismal starts from his teammate. Mrazek would get a boost in fantasy value if this turns into more of an even timeshare between him and Howard moving forward, so keep an eye on the workload coming out of the Thanksgiving holiday.