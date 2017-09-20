Mrazek allowed two goals on 21 shots before giving way to Jared Coreau in Tuesday's 4-2 road loss to the Bruins.

Both goals allowed by Mrazek took place at even strength. He played the first half of the game, only to watch Coreau surrender a pair of scores himself. The Red Wings have too much money ($4 million) invested in Mrazek to see him not make the Opening Night roster, but it's clear that Jimmy Howard is firmly entrenched as Detroit's top netminder entering the 2017-18 season.