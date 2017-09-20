Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Unimpressive in preseason outing
Mrazek allowed two goals on 21 shots before giving way to Jared Coreau in Tuesday's 4-2 road loss to the Bruins.
Both goals allowed by Mrazek took place at even strength. He played the first half of the game, only to watch Coreau surrender a pair of scores himself. The Red Wings have too much money ($4 million) invested in Mrazek to see him not make the Opening Night roster, but it's clear that Jimmy Howard is firmly entrenched as Detroit's top netminder entering the 2017-18 season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Set for exhibition start•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Making adjustments to better himself•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Will not be starter at onset of new campaign•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Getting ready for contract year•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Self-conduct contributed to Vegas exposure•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Left unprotected by Detroit•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...