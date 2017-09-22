Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Wheels fall off in second preseason appearance
Mrazek yielded six goals on 40 shots Thursday in a 6-1 exhibition road loss to the Blackhawks.
This was a sloppy game all around from the Red Wings, as they only won 47 percent of their faceoffs and came up empty on seven power-play opportunities. Mrazek was consistently tested throughout, but the second period was particularly troublesome, as he surrendered four goals in that frame alone. The Czech backstop, who is trying to bounce back from a lackluster 2016-17 campaign, has now allowed eight goals on 61 shots in preseason action. He'll start the new season as the backup to Jimmy Howard.
