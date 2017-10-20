Mrazek will make his third start of the season Friday, taking on the visiting Capitals.

This will be the Czech goalie's first regular-season start at Little Caesars Arena, which is the new home venue belonging to the Original Six franchise based in Detroit. Mrazek stepped in for a struggling Jimmy Howard in Wednesday's game against the Leafs, allowing two goals on 21 shots, which actually wasn't all that bad against the league's top offense. The Capitals and Red Wings are both averaging 3.1 goals per game this season -- this is a good for a 14th-place ranking, but it's a lackluster pace for a Washington club that clinched the Presidents' Trophy the past two seasons.