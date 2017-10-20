Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Will be sent between pipes Friday
Mrazek will make his third start of the season Friday, taking on the visiting Capitals.
This will be the Czech goalie's first regular-season start at Little Caesars Arena, which is the new home venue belonging to the Original Six franchise based in Detroit. Mrazek stepped in for a struggling Jimmy Howard in Wednesday's game against the Leafs, allowing two goals on 21 shots, which actually wasn't all that bad against the league's top offense. The Capitals and Red Wings are both averaging 3.1 goals per game this season -- this is a good for a 14th-place ranking, but it's a lackluster pace for a Washington club that clinched the Presidents' Trophy the past two seasons.
More News
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Slows down Leafs in loss•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Allows three goals in victory•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Between pipes Friday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Stops 29 shots in loss•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Will make first start Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Wheels fall off in second preseason appearance•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...