Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Will make first start Tuesday
Mrazek will get the starting nod for Tuesday night's contest in Dallas, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
The move to Mrazek comes as something of a surprise, as Jimmy Howard has been outstanding for the Red Wings thus far and is coming off three days rest going into Tuesday's contest. Nevertheless, Mrazek will make his first start of the season and will look to build confidence after a disappointing 2016-17 campaign against a Stars squad that has largely struggled to score early on.
