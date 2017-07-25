Mrazek will remain in a backup role behind Jimmy Howard in the upcoming season, TSN reports.

The Czech backstop was exposed to the Golden Knights in the expansion draft, but the nascent franchise pried away forward prospect Tomas Nosek instead. Mrazek must be excited for a clean slate after posting an 18-21-9 record, 3.04 GAA and .901 save percentage while watching Howard -- who's eight years his elder -- turn in a career year. Of course, another threat to Mrazek's playing time is Jared Coreau, who is fresh off a Calder Cup win with AHL Grand Rapids. According to this latest report, Red Wings goalie coach Jeff Salajko suggested the team could give Howard up to 50-55 games in the upcoming season -- provided he stays healthy -- adding that he has "no problem with (Coreau) being the backup goalie." It appears that the onus is on Mrazek to have a stellar training camp, making this a situation worth monitoring ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.