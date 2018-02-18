Mrazek led the team onto the ice for warm ups and will square off against Toronto on Sunday.

Mrazek continues to steal playing time from Howard with his strong play of late, and after stopping 31 of 32 shots Saturday against Nashville, he'll make back-to-back starts. The 26-year-old has also posted a .926 save percentage since the New Year, and certainly could be a potential trade chip as the deadline approaches on Feb. 26. However, the upcoming task to stifle Toronto's offense won't be easy by any means, as they rank fourth in the NHL for goals scored per game (3.27), but Mrazek will have the home crowd behind him as he attempts to stifle their attack.