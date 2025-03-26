Mrazek (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Senators, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Mrazek was injured Monday versus Utah and will miss at least two games after being ruled out for Thursday. Cam Talbot (undisclosed) is a possibility to face the Senators after missing Tuesday's game against the Avalanche, but it's possible the Red Wings will have to dress Alex Lyon and Sebastian Cossa again Thursday. Mrazek's status for Saturday versus the Bruins has not yet been revealed.