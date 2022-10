Suter recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Suter helped out on a Joe Veleno tally in the second period that extended the Red Wings' lead to 3-1. This gave Suter a modest three-game point streak, with his one goal and two assists accounting for all of his offense through four appearances. The winger has added six shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating while working in a bottom-six role.