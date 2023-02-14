Suter scored a goal in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Suter had gone eight games without a point -- his last contribution was a goal Jan. 17 versus the Coyotes. The 26-year-old forward continues to center the fourth line, which explains a lot about his drop in offense from last year, when he played in a middle-six role. He's now at 13 points, 61 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-5 rating through 49 appearances.