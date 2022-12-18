Suter registered an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

The Red Wings have lost five straight games, as the team has lacked ancillary scoring from role players like Suter. In fact, leading up to Saturday's contest against Ottawa, Suter had gone 12 straight contests without a point, and he hasn't produced a goal in over a month. Nonetheless, there's still hope for Suter to turn things around based on his propensity for pulling through in the clutch; he totaled six game-winning goals between his first two seasons with the Blackhawks and Red Wings, respectively.