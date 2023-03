Suter scored his 12th goal of the season in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

He snapped an 11-game goal drought while spoiling Alexandar Georgiev's chances for a shutout, but there weren't many other bright spots for Detroit on the afternoon. Suter is up to 20 points in 65 games on the season, and while he's been seeing time on the top line at even strength alongside Dylan Larkin, the assignment hasn't resulted in any kind of consistent fantasy value for the 26-year-old.