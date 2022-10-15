Suter will get back into the Detroit lineup Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Suter was a healthy scratch Friday after playing all 82 games for the Red Wings last season. He replaces Joe Velano in the lineup and will play alongside Dominik Kubalik and Adam Erne on the fourth line. Suter had 15 goals and 21 assists in 2021-22.
