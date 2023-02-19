Suter scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Sustained pressure in the Kraken zone saw Suter get a couple of looks. One of them was blocked, but he was able to capitalize on his second chance. The 26-year-old has scored in three of the last four games, and he's up to nine goals, 15 points, 66 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 52 appearances this season. Despite his recent success, he remains in a bottom-six role, one that hasn't been very fruitful for him for much of the campaign.