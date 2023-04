Suter found the back of the net in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

Suter registered an even-strength tally for his third point in the last 10 games. The 26-year-old winger is cashing out the balance of a two-year, $6.5 million deal, and he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Should Suter wind up elsewhere, it would mostly affect the Wings' penalty kill.