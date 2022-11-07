Suter scored a goal during Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Suter, who started the season as a bottom-six forward, collected a second-period, game-tying tally while skating on the No. 1 line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. The 26-year-old forward scored during back-to-back games after failing to covert over a seven-game stretch. Suter scored on his lone shot Sunday off a rebound surrendered by goalie Jaroslav Halak, who made consecutive point-blank saves on Larkin and Filip Hronek.