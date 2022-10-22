Suter scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Suter scored the first of the Red Wings' two first-period goals, which came 1:07 apart midway through the frame. The tally was Suter's second point in three outings this year, to go with an assist in his last game. The 26-year-old has seen a massive reduction in role so far, as free-agent signing Andrew Copp has taken over the second-line center spot Suter often held last year. As such, the Swiss forward shouldn't be expected to generate consistent offense even if he's an acceptable depth scorer.