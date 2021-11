Suter is likely to be featured as a top-line center in Saturday's road game against the Sabres, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings have lost four straight contests and head coach Jeff Blashill is scrambling to patch up the top line with captain Dylan Larkin (personal) no lock to play against the Sabres. Suter needs a boost as well; he's generated just one goal and one assist to go with a minus-3 rating through his first 11 games for Detroit.