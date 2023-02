Suter scored a goal on three shots in a 5-2 win over Calgary on Thursday.

Suter capped the scoring in the winning effort, sliding a puck under the pad of Dan Vladar to give Detroit a 5-2 lead early in the third period. It's Suter's second goal in his last three contests. The 26-year-old center is up to eight goals and six assists through 51 games while centering the Wings' fourth line.