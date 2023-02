Suter scored two goals on two shots, fueling the Red Wings to a 3-1 win over the Capitals on Tuesday.

Suter gave the Red Wings a 2-0 lead, scoring a short-handed goal on a 2-on-1. He would add a second goal in the third period, scoring on a wrist shot off a turnover. This game gives Suter a goal in three straight games and four of his last five games. On the season, Suter has 11 goals and 17 points in 53 games.