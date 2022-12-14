Suter produced one shot during Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to the visiting Hurricanes.

With four top-six forwards sidelined, Suter was recently elevated to the second line, but has gone pointless in his past 11 outings. The 26-year-old forward has not made a scoresheet since he produced a goal and an assist against the Sharks on Nov. 17. Suter had a quality scoring chance Tuesday, but rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov denied the shot attempt with the tip of his glove. Suter has four goals and eight points this season.