Suter produced two primary assists in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Suter earned a plus-2 rating to top all Red Wings in this clash against the seemingly unstoppable Panthers, winners of 12 straight games. The 25-year-old pivot tends to fly under the radar in fantasy leagues since he went undrafted and is only in his second year, but Suter brings a lot of energy and competitiveness to a team that is already looking forward to next season.