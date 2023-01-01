Suter scored a goal during a 4-2 victory over the visiting Senators on Saturday.
Suter, who notched his first tally in 18 outings, cut the Senators' second-period lead to 2-1 by one-timing a pass from Lucas Raymond. The 26-year-old forward was expected to give the Red Wings a secondary scoring boost, but has just five goals in 34 games. Suter, who opened Saturday as the fourth-line center, converted on his lone shot on goal.
