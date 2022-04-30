Suter lit the lamp in Friday's 5-3 win over the Devils to finish the season.

Suter caps off the campaign having deposited 15 goals and 21 assists without missing a single contest. The shifty second-year winger was utilized on both the No. 2 power-play unit and penalty kill, though he registered a mere three man-advantage points (assists) and the Detroit penalty-killing unit was the worst in the league at 73.78 percent.