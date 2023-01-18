Suter scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.
Suter was a healthy scratch for a couple of games recently, but he's played in the last two contests. He ended a five-game point drought with his third-period marker. The 26-year-old forward is up to six goals, six assists, 54 shots, 20 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 40 outings, mainly filling a bottom-six role.
