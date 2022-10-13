Suter will be a healthy scratch Friday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Coach Derek Lalonde made the announcement Thursday on Suter's status in the lineup. Suter played in all 82 games with the Red Wings last season, scoring 15 goals and adding 21 assists under former head coach Jeff Blashill.
