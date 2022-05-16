Andreasson signed a one-year contract with Detroit on Monday.

Andreasson is coming off a fantastic season with Lulea HF in which he racked up 18 goals and 20 helpers in 52 games for the Swedish club. The 23-year-old winger will likely get a shot at a spot on the 23-man roster heading into next season but may have to spend some time in the minors adjusting to the North American style of play. Still, even if Andreasson does see time with the AHL Griffins, he should at least make his NHL debut soon.