Panik scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Stars.

Panik wasn't as impressive as his fellow former Capital Jakub Vrana, who scored four times, but Panik made his own contribution. The 30-year-old struck at 19:49 of the first period and ultimately forced the Stars to replace Anton Khudobin with Jake Oettinger for the final two periods. Panik has just 10 points, 48 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-10 rating in 41 outings between the Red Wings and the Capitals this year.