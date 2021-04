Panik garnered an assist Saturday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars.

Panik has a goal and an assist through six games following his trade to the Wings at the deadline. The journeyman, whom the Capitals gave up in the deal that also sent Jakub Vrana to Motown, finds himself in a third-line role, averaging 13:40 of ice time. Indeed, Panik is going to be utilized more frequently now that he's in Detroit, but the tradeoff is that he's on an inferior offense.