The Red Wings acquired Panik, Jakub Vrana, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick from the Capitals for Anthony Mantha on Monday.

Panik is signed through the 2022-23 season and should add some stability to the Red Wings' bottom six during the team's rebuild. The 30-year-old has picked up three goals and six assists through 36 games with the Capitals this season. Panik's first opportunity to play with his new team is likely Thursday versus the Blackhawks.