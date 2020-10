Barber signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings on Friday.

Barber has spent most of his professional career in the AHL but does have 12 games of NHL experience on his resume. The 26-year-old forward played 46 AHL games last season and posted 16 goals and 37 total points. Barber could make the Red Wings' roster with a strong training camp, but he's more likely to land with AHL Grand Rapids to start the year.