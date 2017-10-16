Red Wings' Riley Sheahan: Poor play persists
Sheahan has zero points through his first five games.
It appears that 2010's first-round (21st overall) draft pick is still struggling with his confidence after playing 80 games last season and not scoring until the season finale, when he infamously put two goals past the Devils. Of course, not helping matters is that Sheahan's only averaging 9:12 of ice time and has been relegated to a fourth-line role. We're starting to think that only a change of scenery could save what little fantasy value he has left.
