Sheahan is likely to slot in on the fourth line for the Red Wings once the new season gets underway, MLive.com reports.

Last year, Sheahan struggled to a putrid minus-29 rating and didn't score until the very last game, when he happened to put two past the Devils. The Vegas expansion club overlooked him, so he'll remain in Motown with one year left on a contract at an annual cost of $2.075 million. With Detroit's NHL franchise currently about $4 million in the salary-cap hole, Sheahan will need to have a strong training camp to avoid the dreaded waiver process -- or, more likely, a trade.