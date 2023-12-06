Fabbri scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

The 27-year-old continues to put together the best scoring surge of his career. Fabbri has three multi-point performances in the last four games, and since making a full-time return from a lower-body injury in mid-November, he's erupted for seven goals and 10 points in the last 10 contests. One of Detroit's wingers is going to lose his spot on the power play and in the top nine when Patrick Kane (hip) makes his debut, but Fabbri is doing everything he can to ensure it isn't him.