Fabbri scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Oilers.

Fabbri has multiple points in each of his last two outings, and he's earned two goals and four helpers during a three-game point streak. The 27-year-old has been a good fit on the top power-play unit while filling in for Lucas Raymond (lower body). Fabbri has 11 points, 24 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-4 rating through 17 appearances.