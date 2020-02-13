Fabbri (jaw) is ready to play Thursday against the Devils, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Coach Jeff Blashill was unwilling to divulge lineup changes prior to the contest, but Fabbri should be a lock to rejoin the action after a one-game absence. The 24-year-old winger has seen an uptick in his offensive production and playing time since moving into a more sizable role with Detroit, collecting 27 points over 40 games while logging a career-high 17:01 of average ice time. He never saw more than 15:37 of average ice time in any of his seasons with the Blues.