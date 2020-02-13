Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Available for Thursday
Fabbri (jaw) is ready to play Thursday against the Devils, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Coach Jeff Blashill was unwilling to divulge lineup changes prior to the contest, but Fabbri should be a lock to rejoin the action after a one-game absence. The 24-year-old winger has seen an uptick in his offensive production and playing time since moving into a more sizable role with Detroit, collecting 27 points over 40 games while logging a career-high 17:01 of average ice time. He never saw more than 15:37 of average ice time in any of his seasons with the Blues.
More News
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Out versus Buffalo•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Dealing with jaw injury•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Two points in Friday's loss•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Garners helper Monday•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Sets up goal in big loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.