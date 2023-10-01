Fabbri's upper-body injury from Saturday's 5-2 preseason win over the Capitals is not expected to keep him out long, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Fabbri has been a model for perseverance, opting to continue his career despite having to work past three ACL surgeries. "We're probably being a little cautious there," head coach Derek Lalonde said. "If he doesn't practice (Sunday), I think we'll expect him sometime early in the week to practice. I don't think it's anything long term." Last year, Fabbri managed a career-high shooting percentage (20) to go along with 16 points through 28 games before getting shut down in March.