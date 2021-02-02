Fabbri (COVID-19 protocol) joined the team at practice Tuesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Fabbri has been away from the team for more than two weeks while in the league's COVID-19 protocol. The 25-year-old can begin preparing to return to the lineup, and it's still unclear if he'll be ready for Wednesday's matchup against the Lightning.
