Fabbri was officially added to the active roster Wednesday.
Fabbri cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday and is expected to return to a featured role Wednesday against Tampa Bay, skating on Detroit's first line and top power-play unit. The 25-year-old winger has picked up one goal through two games this campaign.
