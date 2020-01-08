Fabbri scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

The Red Wings' trade for Fabbri has been nothing short of a success. With two ACL surgeries since the 2016-17 season, Fabbri couldn't log a consistent role with the contending Blues, but he's secured top-six duties with the Red Wings along with massive power-play time. The 23-year-old has accrued 10 goals -- five with the man advantage -- and nine helpers over 27 games with the Red Wings. Should Fabbri continue this success, he'll be an integral part of Detroit's rebuild.