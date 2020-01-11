Fabbri contributed an assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Senators.

Fabbri had the secondary assist on Tyler Bertuzzi's first-period goal. It was the 20th point in 28 games for Fabbri since being traded from the Blues. The 23-year-old has found a home on the top line and he's produced quite well. It's possible Fabbri can top his career high of 37 points from his rookie season in 2015-16.