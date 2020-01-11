Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Chips in with helper
Fabbri contributed an assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Senators.
Fabbri had the secondary assist on Tyler Bertuzzi's first-period goal. It was the 20th point in 28 games for Fabbri since being traded from the Blues. The 23-year-old has found a home on the top line and he's produced quite well. It's possible Fabbri can top his career high of 37 points from his rookie season in 2015-16.
More News
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Buries 10th goal with Wings•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Sets up lone goal in loss•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Reaches double-digit goals•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Helps team foil shutout•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Helps team snap skid•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Continues paying dividends•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.