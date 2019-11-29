Play

Fabbri supplied Detroit's lone tally in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Flyers.

While he's only appeared in 11 games for the Red Wings, Fabbri has more points than 17 of his new teammates. Health permitting, the prolific forward should be able to challenge the career-high point total of 37 that he set as a rookie with the Blues in 2015-16.

