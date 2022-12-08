Fabbri (knee) endured an extensive on-ice workout following Tuesday's morning skate, The Associated Press reports.
Fabbri continues to ramp up his physical activity following ACL surgery that took place over the summer. The talented winger has been in this spot before, having torn his ACL twice earlier in his career with the Blues, but he isn't expected to return until the new year.
