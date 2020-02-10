Fabbri (jaw) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Sabres, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Fabbri didn't return to Sunday's game versus the Bruins after sustaining an upper-body injury, and it has since been clarified as a jaw injury. If he plays Tuesday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him wear a full mask. The 24-year-old has thrived with the Red Wings, posting 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) over 40 games, and he'll play on the top six once he's ready.