Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Dealing with jaw injury
Fabbri (jaw) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Sabres, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Fabbri didn't return to Sunday's game versus the Bruins after sustaining an upper-body injury, and it has since been clarified as a jaw injury. If he plays Tuesday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him wear a full mask. The 24-year-old has thrived with the Red Wings, posting 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) over 40 games, and he'll play on the top six once he's ready.
